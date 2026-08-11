Aaliyah Weekes named Captain of Leewards U19 Women’s Team

By: T. Chapman

Rising cricket star, Aaliyah Weekes, has been named captain of the Leeward Islands Stormers Women’s team for the 2026 edition of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars U19 Women’s T20 Tournament.

Weekes has been a staple name in the Leeward Islands set-up. In late 2024, she was selected for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Under-19 female preparation tour of England. She was later selected to represent the West Indies Under-19 team at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

The fourteen member team comprises of eight players from St Kitts and Nevis.

They are;

Aaliyah Weekes, Zara Skerritt, Leanga Warner, C’Quinya Dasent, Jahkazia Smithen, Sanajana Bhoojraj, Kiara Hanley and Kerranique Skeete.

Percy Daniel has been appointed Head Coach.

The Leeward Islands Stormers Squad for the ongoing West Indies Rising Stars U19 Women’s T20 Tournament is as follows;



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