A Tribute to Mr. Charles L. A. Wilkin, CMG, KCHonorary Member of SKNYPA

A Tribute to Mr. Charles L. A. Wilkin, CMG, KC

Honorary Member of SKNYPA

The St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association mourns the passing of its Honorary Member, Mr Charles Wilkin, whose generosity, intellect and support left an enduring mark on our Association.

Former leaders remember him as a trusted sounding board and a steady presence. He regularly attended SKNYPA meetings and events, offered legal guidance and advice on our resolutions, position papers and debates, and remained deeply interested in the Association’s growth.

Perhaps his most tangible contribution was giving SKNYPA a home. When the Association needed a safe base, Mr Wilkin made two rooms in his commercial building on Church Street immediately available for its use. The

Secretariat was officially launched on September 13, 2010, and continues to operate there.



For generations of members since, it has been a place where meetings are held, ideas debated, friendships formed

and young people developing the confidence to contribute to national life. Much of SKNYPA’s history was shaped

within the space Mr Wilkin so generously provided.

His appointment as an Honorary Member in 2010 recognised his tremendous service and commitment to SKNYPA. He embraced the role by maintaining a meaningful connection with the Association throughout the

years, including in his later life. In an email sent when he was unable to attend an Induction Ceremony in 2022:



“Your organization is probably more important than it ever was in guiding our youth through the sad morass that

public discourse has become.”

His words reflected the confidence he placed in SKNYPA’s ability to guide young people, strengthen public discourse and prepare responsible citizens and leaders. Those who knew and worked with Mr Wilkin remember him as a brilliant man and acknowledge how difficult it will be for the Association to encounter another person quite like him.

SKNYPA extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will live on in the Association he helped to nurture and in the generations of members who benefited from his wisdom and generosity.

May we continue to honour his memory by building upon the foundation he helped to lay.



Yours in Youth Development,

Jalen Monzac

President

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