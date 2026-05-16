6.5 magnitude earthquake rocks St Kitts and Nevis

By: T. Chapman

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 rocked St Kitts and Nevis at 10:50 a.m. local time earlier today, (Saturday 15th, May 2026).

According to reports, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 31 kilometres and was felt in the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Saint Maarten, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Virgin Islands, Venezuela, Saint Barthélemy, Antigua and Barbuda and Anguilla.

So far, there has been no reported damage across the Federation.