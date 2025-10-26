Fifth Place Finish for St Kitts and Nevis at Caribbean Dinghy Championship

By: T. Chapman

Team St Kitts and Nevis finished 5th overall at the Caribbean Dinghy Championship. Representing SKN were Amadi, Melroy, Abhijith and Greyson.

The St Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association is proud of the team’s efforts.

In a press update, the St Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association welcomed home the team and extended congratulations to the sailors and host, Antigua. They also expressed gratitude to the St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee.

According to the association, the sailors gave their all over the three days of racing.

The association couldn’t be prouder…..

We’re excited to keep building our sailing programs across the Federation as we continue to climb the regional ranks. St Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association

Optimist Sailor Greyson Burrell, was singled out by the association as he placed 3rd in his category.

The Sailing Association also extended congratulations to Team Antigua on their continued success. They also extended thanks to the Antigua Yacht club and the St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee

A big thank you to the Antigua Yacht Club for hosting this year’s CDC.

Finally, our heartfelt thanks to the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee for their ongoing support of sailing and the growth of our competitive programs — your support truly makes it all possible!