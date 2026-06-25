$4,500 RAISED THROUGH A SILENT AUCTION FOR COTTON THOMAS COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL AT IGS 2026 

The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit has raised an incredible $4,500 for the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School through a charity silent auction held at the Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) 2026.



The auction centred on an original work created live by acclaimed artist Lizca Bass, who painted across the opening two nights of the Summit. Guests watched the piece take shape in real time before it went under the hammer, a fitting symbol of the creativity and community spirit that defined this year’s event.



Bidding opened during the Welcome Cocktail Reception on Wednesday and remained live throughout the Summit, drawing competitive offers from delegates, investors, and partners in attendance.



The auction closed at the Gala on Friday evening, where Prime Developments was announced as the winning bidder. The proceeds were presented to Mrs Marcia Vanlow-Beaton of Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School during the Gala.



A generous benefactor, who narrowly missed out on the artwork, donated an additional $1,000 to the school.



Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School was specifically selected for its work supporting differently abled students, providing a tailored learning environment for children with diverse needs.



The choice carries added significance given that June is observed as Child Month in St. Kitts and Nevis – a period dedicated to celebrating, protecting, and investing in the nation’s children – making the timing of the contribution especially fitting.



For Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School, the funds arrive as a direct and tangible boost, supporting the learning environment and resources available to its students.



The decision to direct proceeds to a local school speaks to a deliberate choice on the part of the Unit: to ensure that the goodwill generated within the Summit’s halls translates into lasting benefit for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis well after the final guest departs.



The silent auction has become one of the more anticipated traditions of the IGS calendar, bringing together the Summit’s international audience around a shared cause and offering delegates a meaningful way to connect with the destination they are investing in.



By placing a homegrown artistic talent at the heart of the initiative, the Unit also celebrated the cultural richness of the Federation – a reminder that the nation’s appeal extends far beyond its economic credentials.



The initiative reflects the Citizenship Unit’s broader vision for citizenship as a force for national development – channelling the benefits of the programme directly back into local institutions, communities, and the next generation of Kittitians and Nevisians.



By pairing the Citizenship Programme with a hands-on charitable cause, the Unit underscored that the value of citizenship extends well beyond an investment transaction – it is a partnership rooted in shared prosperity and lasting impact.

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