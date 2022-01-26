37 new COVID cases in St. Kitts and Nevis, 1 more death

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded one additional death related to COVID-19.

Health authorities on Tuesday reported that the death toll moved from 32 the day prior to 33, via the daily situation report.

Wednesday’s situation report shows that there are 519 active cases with 37, (Nevis – 16; St. Kitts 21) being confirmed within the previous 24 hours.

So far, there has been a total of 5,368 cases reported in the federation since March 2020. 4,816 of that number have recovered.