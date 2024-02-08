2024 SKNFA CLUB LICENSING UPDATE

The SKNFA is pleased to inform you that the SKNFA Club Licensing Body has advised that the following Members of SKNFA have been granted Full Club
License for participation in the 2024 Football Season:
- Bath United FC
- Cayon Rockets FC
- Conaree FC
- Conaree Fireball International FC
- Dieppe Bay Eagles FC
- Garden Hotspurs FC
- Molineux FC
- Nevis Football Association
- Newtown United FC
- Rivers of Living Water FC
- Saddlers United FC
- Security Forces FC
- St. Pauls United FC
- St. Peter’s FC
- Tabernacle FC
- Trafalgar Southstars FC
- Trinity/Challengers FC
- United Old Road Jets FC
- Village Superstars FC