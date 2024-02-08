Sports

2024 SKNFA CLUB LICENSING UPDATE

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
#image_title

The SKNFA is pleased to inform you that the SKNFA Club Licensing Body has advised that the following Members of SKNFA have been granted Full Club
License for participation in the 2024 Football Season:

  • Bath United FC
  • Cayon Rockets FC
  • Conaree FC
  • Conaree Fireball International FC
  • Dieppe Bay Eagles FC
  • Garden Hotspurs FC
  • Molineux FC
  • Nevis Football Association
  • Newtown United FC
  • Rivers of Living Water FC
  • Saddlers United FC
  • Security Forces FC
  • St. Pauls United FC
  • St. Peter’s FC
  • Tabernacle FC
  • Trafalgar Southstars FC
  • Trinity/Challengers FC
  • United Old Road Jets FC
  • Village Superstars FC
Share this Article
Previous Article Mrs. Valary Ermine Hendrickson chosen as patron for Nevis’ Agri-Expo 2024
Next Article Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Congratulates Grenada on 50th Anniversary of Independence
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy