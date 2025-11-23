UAN 20251123 153111 0000
Press Release

17 NIGHTS TO REALIGN YOUR LIFE

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: UAN

Contents

SACRED THRESHOLDS, GLOBAL INTENTIONS

Today marks the ceremonial beginning of Brahmotsavam across all KAILASA temples worldwide. Known as Mandagapdi, this first offering honors the divine as it symbolically enters the temple space.

It’s not just ritual- it’s the spiritual ‘gate-opening” for a sacred festival where protection, presence, and possibility are formally invited into the world.

GUARDIANS OF THE SACRED SPACE

Before any celebration begins, divine guardians like Mariamman and Durga ⁃ are invoked to protect the land, temples, and all who participate. These deities are revered for their fierce compassion. warding off harm and creating auspicious energy. Their blessings form the protective shield through which the rest of the Brahmotsavam unfolds safely and powerfully.

With offerings of light, food, and music, today’s rites create more than ambiance–they create alignment. By participating or simply bearing witness, individuals across the globe are invited into a space of reverence, where ancient rituals meet modern consciousness. It’s the start of a journey toward inner completion, held in a frame of timeless precision.

Join the UAN Global Summit to experience more divine ceremonies!

img 20251123 wa00007343159903216207546
Share This Article
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You Might Also Like

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy