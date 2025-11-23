17 NIGHTS TO REALIGN YOUR LIFE

By: UAN

SACRED THRESHOLDS, GLOBAL INTENTIONS

Today marks the ceremonial beginning of Brahmotsavam across all KAILASA temples worldwide. Known as Mandagapdi, this first offering honors the divine as it symbolically enters the temple space.

It’s not just ritual- it’s the spiritual ‘gate-opening” for a sacred festival where protection, presence, and possibility are formally invited into the world.



GUARDIANS OF THE SACRED SPACE

Before any celebration begins, divine guardians like Mariamman and Durga ⁃ are invoked to protect the land, temples, and all who participate. These deities are revered for their fierce compassion. warding off harm and creating auspicious energy. Their blessings form the protective shield through which the rest of the Brahmotsavam unfolds safely and powerfully.

With offerings of light, food, and music, today’s rites create more than ambiance–they create alignment. By participating or simply bearing witness, individuals across the globe are invited into a space of reverence, where ancient rituals meet modern consciousness. It’s the start of a journey toward inner completion, held in a frame of timeless precision.

Join the UAN Global Summit to experience more divine ceremonies!