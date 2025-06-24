13 year old Skyla Connor to compete at 2025 World Aquatics Championships

By: Tito Chapman

Thirteen year old national swimmer Skyla Connor will represent the Federation at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, with the swimming taking place from July 26 – August 3, 2025. The announcement was made Tuesday morning by the St. Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation (SKNAF).

Connor will compete in the 50-meter freestyle and the 50-meter breaststroke events at this long course (LC) meet, two of the most explosive and competitive sprint events in international swimming.

In a press release by the SKNFA, they said,

We are incredibly proud of Skyla and her commitment to representing our nation on the global stage. Her participation is an inspiration to our youth and a reflection of the Federation’s dedication to supporting and growing swimming talent in the Federation. Eldon Thomas, President of SKNAF

The World Aquatics Championships brings together the best swimmers from across the globe.

Skyla’s presence in Singapore will further raise the profile of St. Kitts and Nevis on the international sporting map. SKNAF

