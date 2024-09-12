Winair launches flights to three new Caribbean destinations

By: T. Chapman

Winair has revealed its new winter schedule, featuring three new Caribbean routes that include St. Vincent, St Lucia and Barbados.

The new routes will be operated with their modern ATR42-500 aircraft starting November 15, 2024.

Flight schedule from Sint Maarten

Winair will operate 6 flights a week between St. Maarten and Barbados.

In addition, Winair will also provide direct flights from Barbados to St. Lucia 2x weekly, Martinique 2x weekly and Dominica 3x weekly.

St. Lucia will receive 6 weekly flights from St. Maarten.

Winair will have 2 weekly flights between St. Maarten and St. Vincent and 1 weekly flight between St. Lucia and St. Vincent.

“Winair is further expanding our Caribbean network with the addition of these new routes. By offering 16 destinations and 40 routes, we’re providing improved connectivity throughout the region,” states Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair, “Whether you’re a local resident or an international traveler connecting through our hubs, Winair offers a seamless and convenient travel experience.

Our partnerships with airlines like Air Caraïbes, British Airways, Air France, and JetBlue further enhance our reach to Europe and North America, ensuring that our customers can easily explore more of Caribbean’s diverse beauty.”

To celebrate the launch of these exciting new routes, Winair is offering special introductory fares starting at $89* for a limited time for travel dates between November 15 and December 15, 2024.