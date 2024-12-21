WALTER BASS SENTENCED FOR INDECENT ASSAULT

Walter Bass of Gillard’s Meadows, St. Peters, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to serve eighteen (18) months in His Majesty’s Prison for the offence of Indecent Assault. The offence was committed on May 25th, 2019. Mr Bass will become eligible for early release upon serving a third of his sentence with good behaviour. Time on remand will also be counted toward his sentence.

Mr Bass’ sentence was handed down on December 17th, 2024, by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley, KC, at the High Court in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Related