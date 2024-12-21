Breaking News

WALTER BASS SENTENCED FOR INDECENT ASSAULT

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
img 4013 1

Walter Bass of Gillard’s Meadows, St. Peters, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to serve eighteen (18) months in His Majesty’s Prison for the offence of Indecent Assault. The offence was committed on May 25th, 2019. Mr Bass will become eligible for early release upon serving a third of his sentence with good behaviour. Time on remand will also be counted toward his sentence.

Mr Bass’ sentence was handed down on December 17th, 2024, by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley, KC, at the High Court in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article img 4012 1 JELANI DUNCAN & TABARI ROBERTS SENTENCED TO PRISON
Next Article img 4014 1 GRENADA SIGNS HISTORIC TREATY ON MARINE BIODIVERSITY BEYOND NATIONAL JURISDICTION (BBNJ)
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy