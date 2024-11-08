TYRELL-WILLIAMS PRIMARY HOSTS CAREER WEEK 

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, November 8, 2024: The Tyrell-Williams Primary School is currently hosting their Literacy Week under the theme, “Dive into Knowledge, Read, Learn, Succeed” from November 5-9.

According to one of the organizers and a teacher at the school, Mrs. Dureen Burt-Queeley, Literacy Week is to simply encourage more literacy and reading of books.

“It is also to make them aware of all aspects of literacy including writing, drawing and reading,” she said.

Character Day was held on Tuesday November 5 and showcased the students dressed as their favorite story-book characters while Mrs. Dorothy Markman-Caines was a guest speaker at the school and spoke on the importance of Literacy. Wednesday November 6, saw a ‘Fun in the Sun’ activity with students enjoying a relaxing afternoon by a pool with their favorite book. Career Day will be celebrated on Thursday November 7, where students are encouraged to dress for a successful career. The week of activities climaxes on Friday November 8, with a grand parade through the school’s neighboring community, with the students donning their favorite Character Wear.

