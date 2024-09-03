TWO MORE CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH MURDER OF JIMMY ALLEN

The charge of Murder has been laid against two (2) additional persons in relation to the death of twenty-nine (29)-year-old Jimmy Allen of Upper College Street, St. Kitts. On September 2nd, 2024, Antonio Pascal of Cotton Ground, Nevis, age twenty-five (25); and Inon Nias of Greenlands, St. Kitts, age thirty-three (33), were each charged for Mr Allen’s murder. Both were charged at the Basseterre Police Station. To date, three (3) persons have been charged during the course of this investigation, the first being thirty-two (32)-year-old Davin ‘Dagga’ Phipps of Lower Westbourne Ghaut, Basseterre, St. Kitts, who was also charged with Murder on August 29th, 2024.

Mr Pascal’s most recent Murder charge is in addition to four (4) charges previously laid against him: one Murder charge and two (2) Attempted Murder charges, all of which were committed on May 30th, 2018, in Taylor’s Village, St. Kitts; and one charge for Possession with Intent to Supply (Cannabis) that was laid on June 26th, 2024, in Nevis.

Mr. Nias’ current Murder charge is in addition to three (3) previous charges; one for the Murder of thirty-one (31)-year-old Shacquille Chumney of East Street, Newtown, St. Kitts, that was committed on April 15th, 2024; one for Possession of Ammunition, an offence that was committed on April 20th, 2024; and another for Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply, also committed on April 20th, 2024.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends sincere gratitude to the general public for their continued cooperation and assistance, both of which have been vital to this and numerous other investigations.