TWO CHARGED FOR MURDER OF DEANDRE BROWNE

The Police have charged two (2) persons for the murder of DeAndre Browne of New Road, Basseterre, St. Kitts, committed on September 9th, 2023, at Buckley’s on St. Kitts. Twenty-eight (28)-year-old Avion Huggins and thirty-three (33)-year-old Lewis Powell, both of McKnight, St. Kitts, were each charged with one count of Murder. The charges were laid at the Basseterre Police Station on September 6th, 2024.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends its gratitude to the general public for their continued cooperation as our officers steadily press on in pursuit of justice.