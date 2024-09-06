Breaking News

TWO CHARGED FOR MURDER OF DEANDRE BROWNE

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

The Police have charged two (2) persons for the murder of DeAndre Browne of New Road, Basseterre, St. Kitts, committed on September 9th, 2023, at Buckley’s on St. Kitts. Twenty-eight (28)-year-old Avion Huggins and thirty-three (33)-year-old Lewis Powell, both of McKnight, St. Kitts, were each charged with one count of Murder. The charges were laid at the Basseterre Police Station on September 6th, 2024.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends its gratitude to the general public for their continued cooperation as our officers steadily press on in pursuit of justice.

Share this Article
Previous Article Nevis’ Junior Minister of Tourism wins Tourism Youth Congress
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy