TWO CHARGED FOR FORENSIC LAB BREAKING

Inon Nias and Vernon Nias, Jr., both of Greenlands, St. Kitts, have been charged for theoffence of Building Breaking with Intent. The criminal offence was committed onOctober 2nd, 2023, at the Tabernacle Forensic Lab. Both men were charged at theBasseterre Police Station with Vernon Nias Jr. being charged on December 18th, 2024, and Inon Nias being charged on December 19th, 2024.

This charge is in addition to four (4) charges previously laid against Inon Nias this year:(i) Possession of Ammunition; (ii) Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply; (iii) theMurder of Shacquille Chumney; and (iv) the Murder of Jimmy Allen.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends sincere gratitude to thegeneral public for their continued cooperation as we work to maintain law and orderthroughout our communities. — 30 —

