Troy Nisbett sets new PB at Paris Olympics

By: T. Chapman

Troy Nisbett, the first Swimmer to represent St Kitts and Nevis at the Olympics, set a new personal best (PB) and national record of 28.71 seconds in the Men’s 50m Freestyle event in Paris, France, earlier this morning. Even though Nisbett didn’t advance through to the next stage of the event, he and his coach have lots to be proud of.

The 15-year-old lined up in Heat 2 and finished in fifth place with a time of 28.71s. The heat was won by Kinono Phillip of the Marshall Islands in a time of 27.43s.

Young Nisbett bettered his previous best of 29.23 which he achieved in Doha, Qatar, during the World Aquatics Championship in March of this year. His new PB is also a new National Record.

Troy Nisbett, who is Nevis’ third Olympian, is the first SKN Swimmer to compete in the Olympics and the youngest Olympian to represent St. Kitts and Nevis. He is coached by fellow Nevisian, James Weekes, St Kitts and Nevis’ National Swim Coach.