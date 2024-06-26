Tribute To Donald L. Thompson aka ‘Tampi’

By: Trevor Chapman, (I.C’s BRASS Family)

Donald ‘Tampi’ Thompson, a talented musician/vocalist who hails from Bath Village, Nevis began his musical journey with the Soul Survivors one of the two bands on Nevis in the mid nineteen seventies.

Tampi began his musical journey as a drummer and vocalist. He was so versatile that he sang Reggae, Soul and Calypso thrilling the many patrons. Tampi left Soul Survivors and joined the I.C’s BRASS in 1978 as its drummer and lead vocalist and was responsible for establishing a rhythm section that stood out and became a hallmark of the band.

As the years progressed, Tampi’s love and passion for music expanded. He began taking lessons at the late Edgar Bridgewater Music Academy on the Tenor Saxophone and later became a member of Mr. Bridgewater’s marching band.

Tampi’s progress was so outstanding that he handed over the drumming in the band and joined the horn section of the I.C’S BRASS.

He played a very significant role in the production of some stellar performances by the Band which were also echoed by some International artists such as the late Mighty Arrow out of Montserrat, who the Band accompanied at shows at the Paramount Cinema back in the day.

As we celebrate Culturama 50, I can’t help but salute you Tampi along with my I.C’S Brass family for the contributions and sacrifices through the years for the accompaniment of several calypsonians in the calypso quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, Band Stands on the Bay front, the Pre Culturama Jams and the Dances at Nevis Club, Conch Shell, City Gate and Dicks Bar.

Thank you my friend for the musical talents and sacrifices you shared during those many years and that you continue to share. Those memories would forever be cherished my lifelong buddy.