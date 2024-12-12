TRAFFIC ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

An investigation has commenced into a traffic accident that resulted in the deaths of four (4) persons on St. Kitts. The tragic incident occurred on the island main road by Brimstone Hill, St. Kitts, on December 11th, 2024, between 7:15AM and 7:45AM.

Initial inquiries suggest that an omnibus carrying five (5) passengers and a jeep with one (1) passenger collided while travelling along the road. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), St. Kitts – Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported Rozina Herbert of Sandy Point (an omnibus passenger) and Dijorn Davis of Old Road, to the Joseph N. France General Hospital. Regrettably, Ms Herbert succumbed to her injuries shortly thereafter. Mr Davis, the driver of the jeep, succumbed to his injuries after having undergone emergency surgery for extensive injuries. Ian Jules of St. Paul’s, Mr Davis’ passenger, and Belinda Paul of Sandy Point (an omnibus passenger) were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

One omnibus passenger was treated and has since been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Another is currently admitted to the Surgical Ward with minor injuries. The omnibus driver, Jamie Herbert, and one additional passenger were treated for minor injuries and have since been discharged.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. An investigation is underway and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments.

The RSCNPF extends sincere condolences to the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis who have been negatively impacted by this tragic occurrence.

