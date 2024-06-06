THE ROAD TO 2026 BEGINS TONIGHT 

The Sugar Boyz do battle with Costa Rica tonight in the first FIFA World Cup Qualifier for the Road To 2026 Campaign. The players left St. Kitts and Nevis last week to Costa Rica ahead of their match tonight, which begins at 10:30pm at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica. Coach of the St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s National Team Francisco Molina said preparations have gone well and he is satisfied with the squad he selected for these qualifiers. “It’s a very balanced team. We have two players in each position which gives a lot of competition and a lot of choices to pick from,” Coach Molina said.

Meanwhile, Vice-Captain of the Sugar Boyz Romaine Sawyers, said the team has been showing much improvement in training and he is looking forward to the match tonight.

“The coaching staff and Jamir (Claxton, team manager) and the technical staff have done a really good job in trying to make us comfortable off the pitch and that gives us the chance to keep our heads and stay focused on the pitch,” Sawyers said. “I think there is a new wave of talent…there is a lot of new faces (in the team) and that will breed hunger (to win),” he added. Sawyers praised Coach Molina, who he said has been very encouraging. “He is very encouraging, tactical aware; technically aware. He likes to help and encourage players to play football the way we want to do here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Sawyers said. After tonight’s match, the Sugar Boyz return home to host the Bahamas at Warner Park on Tuesday June 11 at 4:00pm.

