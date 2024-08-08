Breaking News

TAJ FREDERICK ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOLLOWING VEHICLE SEARCH

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 7, 2024. On Monday, August 5, 2024, during a routine stop and search operation conducted on the Southeast Peninsular, officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Royal St. Christopher-Nevis Police Force, stopped and searched motor car PB2754.

During the search, a 9 mm pistol and five rounds of matching ammunition were discovered within the vehicle. As a result, all three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

On Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Taj Frederick, 26, of Crab Hill, Sandy Point, the driver of the vehicle, was formally arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

The Royal St. Christopher-Nevis Police Force remains committed to ensuring public safety and addressing illegal activities within our communities.

