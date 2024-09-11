Sports

Sugar Boyz beat British Virgin Islands 2-0

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS. SEPTEMBER 10th: St. Kitts and Nevis player Tiquanny Williams (7) celebrates during the League C - Group C match between St. Kitts and Nevis and British Virgin Islands in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League, in George Town, Cayman Islands. (PHOTO BY JOVA VELAZQUEZ/STRAFFON IMAGES/MANDATORY CREDIT/EDITORIAL USE/NOT FOR SALE/NOT ARCHIVE)

By: Tito Chapman

Sugar Boyz won 2-nil against the British Virgin Islands at the Truman Bodden Complex in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Playing each other for the first time in CNL play, St Kitts and Nevis was off to a quick start.

Eleven minutes into the game, Tiquanny Williams scored to place Saint Kitts and Nevis in the lead, his third goal in two matches in the process.

In the 64th minute, Williams struck the back of the net again, by pouncing on a backwards pass to earn a brace for the second consecutive match. Williams now has four goals from two matches.

Captain Julani Archibald made two saves and in the process, picked up his first clean sheet of the 2024/25 edition.

With the win, St Kitts and Nevis remain on-top in Group C.

