STATEMENT re: THE PASSING OF DR SIMONETH WILLIAMS

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Dr. Simoneth Williams, who tragically lost her life on December 21st, 2024, following a vehicular accident. We understand the profound grief felt by all who knew and admired her, and we remain committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation into this incident.

The RSCNPF is aware of unfounded claims circulating on various platforms alleging that Dr. Williams’ death was a homicide tied to recent public statements she made. We strongly condemn these allegations as irresponsible, inflammatory, and baseless. There is no evidence to support such claims. The ongoing investigation has not revealed any indication of foul play or criminal intent.

We urge the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that could hinder the investigative process or cause unnecessary tension within our community. The spread of false or speculative narratives not only jeopardises public trust, but also has the potential to create divisions among us.

The RSCNPF calls on all citizens to allow the investigative process to unfold without interference or prejudice. We are resolute in our commitment to uncovering the facts and delivering justice where required, as well as maintaining peace and ensuring transparency in all our operations. We encourage the public to rely solely on legitimate and verified media sources for updates on this matter.

The safety and wellbeing of our nation depend on our collective ability to engage responsibly and constructively. We sincerely thank the public for their patience and continued cooperation as we work diligently to bring clarity to this tragic incident. Your understanding and support are invaluable as we strive to ensure peace, safety, and justice for all.

