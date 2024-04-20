Sports

ST. PAUL’S UNITED STILL LEAD THE WAY

Pulse Administrator
3 Min Read

The National Bank Group of Companies Premier League is at the halfway stage in the first round and S L Horfords St. Paul’s United maintain their lead at the top of the table with 19 points, four more than 2nd place MFCR Old Road United Jets. St. Paul’s continued their unbeaten run with a 3-0 win over Trafalgar Southstars on Saturday April 13 at Warner Park. 

S L HORSFORDS ST. PAUL’S UNITED vs TRAFALGAR SOUTHSTARS

               (half time score 1 – 0 in favour of St. Pauls) 

FINAL SCORE 3 – 0 in favour of S L Horsfords St. Paul’s Utd 

Scoring for St. Paul’s 

Kalonji Clarke 11th min 

Karique Thomas 2 goals – 69th & 90th +6 min

In the first match of the Premier league weekend on Friday April 12, it was one of the marquee matchups: 

RAMS VILLAGE SUPERSTARS vs  FLOW 4G CAYON ROCKETS 

      (half time score 0 – 1 in favour of Cayon Rockets) 

FINAL SCORE 2 – 1 in favour of Rams Village Superstars 

Scoring for Village Superstars 

Kimaree Rogers struck twice 54th & (pk)58th min 

Scoring for Cayon Rockets 

Devontay Carty 6th min

Red cards 

Mervin Lewis (Cayon) 72nd min 

Austin Henry (Village) 72nd min 

On Saturday April 13:

SKELEC GARDEN HOTSPURS  vs  SOL ISLAND AUTO CONAREE 

          (half time score 1 –  0 in favour of Sol Island Auto Conaree) 

FINAL SCORE 1 – 1 

Scoring for Conaree 

Errol O’loughlin 12th min 

Scoring for Spurs 

Steve Archibald 87th min 

It was a mid-table battle on Sunday between Development Bank St. Peters FC and Hotsprings Bath United. 

DEVELOPMENT BANK ST. PETERS  vs HOT SPRINGS BATH UNITED 

                         (half time score 2 – 0 in favour of St. Peters)   

FINAL SCORE 2 – 0 in favour of Development Bank St. Peters 

Scoring for St. Peters 

Kirkland Harris 20th min 

Jayan Duncan 43rd min 

Then one of the other major clashes of the weekend between Honda Newtown United and MFCR Old Road United Jets.

                    (half time score 1 – 2 in favour of Old Road Jets) 

 FINAL SCORE 1 – 5 n favour of MFCR United Old Road Jets 

Scoring for Newtown United 

Yusuf Saunders 43rd min 

Scoring for Old Road Jets  

Nequan Browne 11th min 

Jardel Isaac 32nd min 

Geovannie Lake 81st min 

Dequan Hamilton 2 goals – 90th +1 & 90th + 7 min 

Share this Article
Previous Article STATEMENT BY THE HON DR. TERRANCE DREW, PRIME MINISTER AND CHAIRMAN OF THE REGIONAL SECURITY SYSTEM (RSS) 
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy