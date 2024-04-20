ST. PAUL’S UNITED STILL LEAD THE WAY

The National Bank Group of Companies Premier League is at the halfway stage in the first round and S L Horfords St. Paul’s United maintain their lead at the top of the table with 19 points, four more than 2nd place MFCR Old Road United Jets. St. Paul’s continued their unbeaten run with a 3-0 win over Trafalgar Southstars on Saturday April 13 at Warner Park.
S L HORSFORDS ST. PAUL’S UNITED vs TRAFALGAR SOUTHSTARS
(half time score 1 – 0 in favour of St. Pauls)
FINAL SCORE 3 – 0 in favour of S L Horsfords St. Paul’s Utd
Scoring for St. Paul’s
Kalonji Clarke 11th min
Karique Thomas 2 goals – 69th & 90th +6 min
In the first match of the Premier league weekend on Friday April 12, it was one of the marquee matchups:
RAMS VILLAGE SUPERSTARS vs FLOW 4G CAYON ROCKETS
(half time score 0 – 1 in favour of Cayon Rockets)
FINAL SCORE 2 – 1 in favour of Rams Village Superstars
Scoring for Village Superstars
Kimaree Rogers struck twice 54th & (pk)58th min
Scoring for Cayon Rockets
Devontay Carty 6th min
Red cards
Mervin Lewis (Cayon) 72nd min
Austin Henry (Village) 72nd min
On Saturday April 13:
SKELEC GARDEN HOTSPURS vs SOL ISLAND AUTO CONAREE
(half time score 1 – 0 in favour of Sol Island Auto Conaree)
FINAL SCORE 1 – 1
Scoring for Conaree
Errol O’loughlin 12th min
Scoring for Spurs
Steve Archibald 87th min
It was a mid-table battle on Sunday between Development Bank St. Peters FC and Hotsprings Bath United.
DEVELOPMENT BANK ST. PETERS vs HOT SPRINGS BATH UNITED
(half time score 2 – 0 in favour of St. Peters)
FINAL SCORE 2 – 0 in favour of Development Bank St. Peters
Scoring for St. Peters
Kirkland Harris 20th min
Jayan Duncan 43rd min
Then one of the other major clashes of the weekend between Honda Newtown United and MFCR Old Road United Jets.
(half time score 1 – 2 in favour of Old Road Jets)
FINAL SCORE 1 – 5 n favour of MFCR United Old Road Jets
Scoring for Newtown United
Yusuf Saunders 43rd min
Scoring for Old Road Jets
Nequan Browne 11th min
Jardel Isaac 32nd min
Geovannie Lake 81st min
Dequan Hamilton 2 goals – 90th +1 & 90th + 7 min