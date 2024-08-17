ST. PAUL’S UNITED 2024 NBGC PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

S L Horsfords St. Paul’s United are the 2024 National Bank Group of Companies Premier League champions, after defeating DBSKN St. Peters FC 2-0 in Game 2 of the finals at Warner Park on Thursday August 15.

Scoring for St. Paul’s

Devion Harvey (St. Peter’s – own goal) 5th min

Keithroy Freeman 10th min

St. Paul’s United had won game 1 with an impressive 3-0 victory on Sunday August 11 also at Warner Park. Meanwhile, the SKNFA announced the individual awardees for the 2024 NBGC Premier League and the SKNFA Division 1 League seasons.

(2024 NBGC Premier League):

Coach of the year: $1000

Austin Huggins (St.Peter’s FC)

Golden Glove: $1000

Zian Drew (Old Road United FC)

Defender of the year: $1000

Omarion Liburd (Old Road United FC)

Midfielder of the year: $1000

Tyquan Terrell (St. Peter’s FC)

Golden Boot: $1000

Kimaree Rogers (Village Superstars FC)

Regular Season MVP: $10,000

Tyquan Terrell (St. Peter’s FC)

Finals MVP: $5000

Omar Francis (St.Paul’s FC)

(2024 SKNFA Division One):

Coach of the year: $500

George Gilbert (Molineux FC)

Best Goalkeeper: $500

Vaughn Patrick (Mantab FC)

Most Goals: $500

Sylvester Alexander (Mantab FC)

Kurt Mills (Saddlers FC)

MVP: $5000

Josiah Bradshaw (Dieppe Bay Eagles FC)

The SKNFA wishes to congratulate all the coaches and players who performed par excellence this season and wish them success in their future endeavours. This marks the end of the 2024 Senior men’s domestic football season. But there is still more football to be played in the SKNFA Youth Leagues, the Elvis Star Brown Women’s League and international football for the remainder of the calendar year.

