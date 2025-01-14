SKNFA Announces the 2025 Football Season Kick-Off

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) is excited to announcethe official commencement of the 2025 Football Season, which will begin on Sunday, February 16th, 2025, with the much-anticipated SKNFA President’s Cup.

The opening match will feature a thrilling showdown between the SL Horsfords St. PaulsUnited, the reigning Premier League Champions, and the MFCR United Old Road Jets, the current FA Cup Champions. The match will take place at Warner Park Football Stadium at6:30 PM.

In addition to the President’s Cup, the SKNFA has confirmed the following start dates for the2025 Football Leagues:

● Division I League – Friday, February 21st, 2025

● Premier League – Saturday, February 22nd, 2025

● Women’s League – Saturday, March 1st, 2025

Start dates for additional leagues will be communicated in a follow-up announcement.

The SKNFA wishes all participating teams the best of luck in the upcoming season and looks forward to a year of competitive and exciting football.

About the SKNFA

The St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association is the governing body for football in St. Kitts and Nevis, dedicated to promoting the sport, fostering talent, and organizing national competitions.

-END

Related