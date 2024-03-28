SKN Swimmers depart for CARIFTA Championships

St Kitts and Nevis’ junior national swim team is in the Bahamas for the 2024 CARIFTA Championships.

The event will be staged at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Center, with the open water events at Goodman’s Bay, Cable Beach, Nassau.

The SKN team comprises of Skyla Connor and Troy Nisbett. This is the first time St. Kitts and Nevis is being represented at the event.

They are accompanied by Coach James Weekes and Chaperone, Danielle Connor.

Troy Nisbett will compete in the 13–14-year-old category in breaststroke 50 meters; freestyle 100, 200 and 50 meters and breaststroke 10 and 50 meters.

Skyla Connor will compete in the 11-12 age category in breaststroke 50 meters; freestyle 100, 200 and 450 meters; breaststroke 100, 200 and 50 meters and butterfly 50 meters.