SKCA CONGRATULATES MIKYLE LOUIS ON WEST INDIES SELECTION

The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) has congratulated Mikyle Louis in becoming the first Kittitian to make the West Indies team, following the announcement by Cricket West Indies on Tuesday June 4, 2024. President of the SKCA Dennis Phillip, in a statement said Mikyle’s selection is a remarkable achievement. “It is with overwhelming joy and overdue wait that the St. Kitts Cricket Association, its members and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis convey our best wishes, congratulations and continued success to our very own Mikyle Louis who has overcome the shackle of rejection to finally becoming the first recognized Kittitian to be selected to the West Indies Cricket Team. It is a remarkable achievement, and we wish him all the best in his cricketing journey,” Phillip said.

“We believe that he deserves this selection and will continue his quest to becoming a world recognized batsman. We take this opportunity to congratulate his parents for their unwavering support.” The St. Kitts Cricket Association president said the SKCA will continue to be at his service and support him and all aspiring cricketers.

Mr. Phillip, questioned about the significance of this milestone, suggests this will open doors for many other St. Kitts cricketers. “Mikyle’s selection is an opening we have long awaited and it is an opening, in our opinion and in our belief, we are sure will encourage others to participate in the sport of cricket. Of course, they are many others who have been eagerly awaiting but have been discouraged due to non-selection. This selection of Mikyle is definitely a positive step towards other persons getting there,” Phillip said.

Mikyle’s selection comes on the heels of exceptional performances in West Indies domestic cricket earlier this year, the most notably being a historic two consecutive first class centuries at the Warner Park against the Guyana Harpy Eagles. For these exploits, the St. Kitts Cricket Association honored Mikyle by presenting him the prestigious SKCA Green Jacket making him an honorary member of the St. Kitts Cricket Association.

