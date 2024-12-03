SENIORS SPREAD CHRISTMAS CHEER AT GOVERNMENT HEADQUARTERS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 03, 2024 (SKNIS): The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) welcomed several members of the Seniors’ Day Programme from St. Peter’s, St. Paul’s and Ponds Pasture, who stopped by on Tuesday morning (December 03, 2024), to spread Christmas cheer.



Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Head of the Civil Service, Thelma Richard, and others interacted with approximately 20 seniors who excitedly belted out holiday favourites such as Joy to the World, Gloria in Excelsis Deo and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.



Prime Minister Drew was delighted that the seniors included a stop at Government Headquarters during their carolling. Many of the carolers remarked that it was the first time they had been to the Prime Minister’s Office and expressed gratitude for the support shown by the prime minister.



Debbie Benjamin, a Senior Home Care Officer from the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities, said that seniors carry the message of joy and peace offered by God during their Christmas visits.



“Maybe he [Dr. Drew] wasn’t expecting so many of us but when the others came around the corner singing he just blushed,” Ms. Benjamin said, recalling the moment when the prime minister met with the group. “It was amazing to see his face.”



Prime Minister Drew adapted the concept of the Seniors’ Day Programme from a similar programme he observed while studying in Cuba. He expressed pleasure with the growth of the local programme which has now expanded to the Lodge, Tabernacle, and Sandy Point communities.



Dr. Drew said that he expects the programme to expand to Cayon and other areas in the near future and expressed that the PMO will continue to fund this vital programme.



The seniors also made stops at Sagicor and the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security on Tuesday.

