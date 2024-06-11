SADDLERS HOMICIDE UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Saddlers, St. Kitts, on June 11th, 2024. The incident occurred between 12AM and 1AM and resulted in the death of Kishawn Carty, aged thirty-two (32) years.

Responding to the scene, officers observed Mr Carty laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was shortly thereafter transported to the Mary Charles Hospital via ambulance. Regrettably, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. The general public will be kept appropriately informed of the investigation into this incident as it progresses. If you have any information regarding this or any other criminal incident, we urge you to reach out to the nearest police station or contact the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline at 707. Your cooperation plays a vital role in maintaining the safety and security of our community.

The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this incident.

—30—