RSCNPF ACHIEVES 57% HOMICIDE RESOLUTION RATE IN 2024

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is proud to announce a notable achievement in 2024: solving sixteen (16) of the twenty-eight (28) homicides committed across the Federation. With a resolution rate of 57%, this accomplishment reflects the dedication and professionalism of the RSCNPF in delivering justice and ensuring public safety. The Force attributes this achievement to strategic advancements, including increased training for officers, stronger inter-agency collaboration, and improved engagement with the public.

As we enter this festive season, the RSCNPF wishes all citizens and residents of St. Christopher and Nevis a joyous and peaceful Christmas. May this time of year bring you and your families happiness, love, and togetherness.

Looking forward to 2025, the RSCNPF has set forth progressive objectives aimed at enhancing its capabilities and reinforcing public trust. One key focus is boosting crime resolution rates by leveraging existing successes to solve additional cases and ensure justice for victims. The Force also aims to expand preventative initiatives, particularly through community outreach efforts targeting at-risk youth. Additionally, the Force plans to enhance technology by investing in forensic and investigative tools to increase efficiency and precision. Finally, strengthening community partnerships will be essential, as the RSCNPF seeks to foster greater cooperation between law enforcement and the community to create a safer environment.

The RSCNPF thanks the public for their unwavering support and encourages all citizens to remain vigilant and proactive in the fight against crime. Anyone with information that could assist ongoing investigations is urged to contact their nearest police station. As the Federation prepares to enter 2025, the RSCNPF remains committed to its mission of protecting and serving with integrity, accountability, and dedication. Together, we can achieve an even safer and more secure future for all.

