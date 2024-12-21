ROMEO BROWNE CHARGED FOR FIREARM & AMMO POSSESSION

Romeo Browne of Hermitage Village, Cayon, St. Kitts, as been charged for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition. The criminal infractions were committed on December 15th, 2024, between 5AM and 6AM.

During the execution of a search warrant on Mr Browne’s place of residence, Police officers recovered one (1) Hi Point firearm and nine (9) .40 rounds of ammunition. The contraband was taken into custody and Mr Browne was immediately arrested. He was charged on December 17th, 2024, at the Basseterre Police Station.

Related