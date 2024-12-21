Local News

ROMEO BROWNE CHARGED FOR FIREARM & AMMO POSSESSION

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
img 4011 1

Romeo Browne of Hermitage Village, Cayon, St. Kitts, as been charged for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition. The criminal infractions were committed on December 15th, 2024, between 5AM and 6AM.

During the execution of a search warrant on Mr Browne’s place of residence, Police officers recovered one (1) Hi Point firearm and nine (9) .40 rounds of ammunition. The contraband was taken into custody and Mr Browne was immediately arrested. He was charged on December 17th, 2024, at the Basseterre Police Station.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article df352e55 b379 b97b dc80 597af96d6597 SENATOR PHILLIP COMMITS TO STRONGER PARTNERSHIPS TO BUILD ON THE SUCCESS OF THE 90-DAY CAMPAIGN AGAINST VIOLENCE AND CRIME
Next Article img 4012 1 JELANI DUNCAN & TABARI ROBERTS SENTENCED TO PRISON
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy