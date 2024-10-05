ROBBERY AT FAIR VIEW INN UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) responded to a report of a robbery at the Fair View Inn in Boyd’s, St. Kitts, between 1PM and 1:30PM on October 3rd, 2024.

Initial inquiries indicated that a small number of employees were approached during a work break, and accosted by an armed assailant who demanded money. The assailant robbed one of the employees and others fled to safety. It was also reported that the assailant attempted to force the employee to assist in his criminal act by retrieving his coworkers’ personal effects from the Inn’s main building.

The employee, however, fled through some bushes on the property and escaped the assailant. There were no injuries reported to have occurred during the incident.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. An investigation into the matter is now underway and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments. The RSCNPF encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the nearest Police station or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring the safety and security of our communities.