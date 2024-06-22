POLICE INVESTIGATING NEVIS STREET SHOOTING INCIDENT

The Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Nevis Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts, on June 21st, 2024. The criminal act was committed between 9PM and 9:30PM and left forty-six (46)-year-old Mandefro France of Nevis Street with multiple injuries.

Preliminary investigations indicate that while in his yard, Mr France was accosted and shot multiple times by two (2) armed and masked assailants. The attackers subsequently made their escape. Mr France was shortly thereafter transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital via Police transportation where he was treated and later warded in stable condition.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. The incident is now under investigation and updates will be issued to the general public as appropriate. Should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal incident, the RSCNPF strongly encourages you to call the nearest Police station, or report any vital information anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.