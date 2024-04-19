POLICE INVESTIGATING CAYON ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE

The Police are investigating a shooting incident at Wade Street, Cayon, St. Kitts. The incident occurred on April 17th, 2024, between 11:30PM and 12AM. The incident left thirty-four (34)-year-old Devon Norford of Lover’s Lane, Cayon, with multiple gunshot wounds about the body.

Police officers responded to the scene and observed and spoke with Mr Norford who reported that he had been approached and fired at by an armed assailant. Mr Norford stated that he fled in the direction of the Cayon Police Station to seek assistance. He was soon thereafter transported by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) first to the Mary Charles Hospital in Molineaux, then to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Mr Norford has since been warded in stable condition.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. An investigation into the matter has been launched and the general public will be kept appropriately informed of its developments. Should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal incident, you are strongly encouraged to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707.