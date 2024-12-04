POLICE CHARGE TWO FOR GUN & AMMO POSSESSION

The Police have charged Tristan Richards of New Road, St. Kitts, age twenty-seven (27); and Brianda Berridge of Gillard Meadows, St. Kitts, age twenty-one (21), on two (2) warrants each for the offenses of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

Their criminal infractions were committed on November 30th, 2024, at Gillard’s Meadows. Both were charged at the Basseterre Police Station on December 2nd, 2024, and have been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison as of December 3rd, 2024.

