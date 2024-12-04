Breaking News

POLICE CHARGE TWO FOR GUN & AMMO POSSESSION

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
img 3646 1

The Police have charged Tristan Richards of New Road, St. Kitts, age twenty-seven (27); and Brianda Berridge of Gillard Meadows, St. Kitts, age twenty-one (21), on two (2) warrants each for the offenses of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

Their criminal infractions were committed on November 30th, 2024, at Gillard’s Meadows. Both were charged at the Basseterre Police Station on December 2nd, 2024, and have been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison as of December 3rd, 2024.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article 462f2242 cfb9 495a 3744 d91c2fe63acd SENIORS SPREAD CHRISTMAS CHEER AT GOVERNMENT HEADQUARTERS
Next Article IMG 0862 DxO AVEC work readiness workshop closes
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy