POLICE CHARGE AKEEM WHYTE WITH MURDER

Akeem Whyte, a thirty-three (33)-year-old resident of Taylor’s Housing, St. Kitts, has been formally charged for the offence of Murder in connection with the death of James Morton, aged thirty-one (31), from Lower Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s.

The offence occurred on June 19th, 2024, and was preceded by a traffic incident on June 18th, 2024, that left Mr Morton severely injured.

Mr Whyte was arrested on June 18th, 2024, following the initial incident, and charged on June 21st, 2024, at the Basseterre Police Station.
