OLD ROAD, VILLAGE WIN SKNFA YOUTH LEAGUE TITLES

MFCR Old Road United Jets and the Village Superstars won two SKNFA Youth League titles recently. Old Road won the Keith Gumbs U17 Tier 2 League title and Village won the Atiba Harris U15 League (Tier 1) title. Old Road dispatched of St. Paul’s United 7-0, while Village Superstars got the better of Dieppe Bay 2-1 to win their respective crowns. Coach of the Old Road U17 team Jhevon Hendricks said after the match that the team adapted to his playing philosophy, which helped them win the title. “In terms of the philosophy, I’m very proud of my team because we set out a goal and a way we want to play for this season and they executed very well. Shocked me as well,” he said. “We did a series of work on the training ground, starting from pre-season; working our way to our playing style, integrating different players,” he added.

Old Road team physio Samuel Lawrence, said the players are very skilful and this aided in their victory. “The guys are very skilful so from experience from the previous year, they went on to the finals and failed but this time they went on to the finals and won,” he said.

In the Atiba Harris U15 League (Tier 1) finals, Village Superstars took an early lead, only for Dieppe Bay to equalise in the first half. Both teams remained locked at 1-1, forcing the game into extra time, with Village scoring the winner from a corner kick.

