OLD ROAD RUM WINS TWO SILVER MEDALS AT THE INTERNATIONAL SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2024

Old Road Rum has been awarded two silver medals at the prestigious International Spirits Challenge (ISC) 2024. The first award was presented in the Design & Packaging Awards category for New Brand Launch, and the second in the Tasting Awards category for Aged 11 Years Old and Over.

The ISC is regarded by many as the most authoritative and comprehensive competition in the global drinks calendar, celebrating excellence in both the craft and presentation of spirits. Winning these awards is an internationally recognized stamp of quality and a testament to Old Road Rum’s dedication to innovation and craftsmanship.

The Design & Packaging award recognizes the creativity, innovation, and relevance of Old Road Rum’s bottle design to its target market. The judging panel, comprised of experts from the design and packaging industry, noted the bottle’s initial impact, originality, and the compelling insights it generated during the evaluation process. “The Design & Packaging judging was a challenging and competitive process once again,” said ISC awards organizer Justin Smith. “The quality of designs across each category generated compelling insights among the judging panel, and my congratulations go to each and every medal winner.”

Meanwhile, the Tasting award was earned through the ISC’s rigorous blind tasting process, which involves a global panel of 75 expert judges who award medals only to exceptional spirits. “Our globally recognized panel of expert judges only award medals to exceptional spirits,” commented Smith. “To earn any medal is a fantastic achievement and a guarantee of quality. The ISC continues to grow year-on-year, with brands entering a wide range of spirits from around the world, allowing us to reward true excellence.”

Winning these ISC awards in both design and tasting categories is a significant milestone for Old Road Rum Company, underscoring the brand’s commitment to producing not only high-quality spirits but also delivering them in standout packaging. – Jack Widdowson, Managing Director of Old Road Rum Company

Full results of the competition have been published on the International Spirits Challenge website: www.internationalspiritschallenge.com, with a complete list of medal winners to be featured in the ISC annual results magazine in October.

