NEWTOWN UNITED WIN 2024 ELVIS BROWNE WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Newtown United Women have reclaimed the title of queens of St. Kitts and Nevis women’s football after they won the Elvis ‘Star’ Brown Women’s league finals recently, defeating defending champions MFCR Old Road United Lady Jets 3-1. After the match Coach St. Clair Morris of Newtown, spoke about what it felt like to lead the women back to the title. “The president of Newtown gave me a task to do and he told me I have to win this cup to bring back some recognition to Newtown and the community itself and the club. So we decided to have a plan and so we made sure we got the girls training and training on a regular basis,” Coach Morris said. “Next season…we’re going to try to bring in some younger players. As you can see a number of senior players are going to retire…at least two are going to retire. So what we’re going to do for next season, we’re going to try to recruit some youngsters and bring them in the team to make the team stronger,” he added.

At the start of the season, Sherima Blake, one of Newtown’s top scorers, vowed her team would win the title and reclaim former glory. She was obviously elated with fulfilling that prediction. “I feel very excited. I’m happy. I’m very happy,” she said, grinning from ear to ear. “I scored about 13 goals and I’m very proud but I still didn’t get the golden boot. But yeah, I’m proud of myself still.”

This is the first time in five years that Newtown won the Women’s League title, after years of dominance in previous seasons. This title adds to the first ever Women’s League President’s Cup title, which they won earlier this year.

