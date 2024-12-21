Breaking News

NEW ROAD TRAFFIC FATALITY UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating a traffic accident that resulted in the death of twenty-nine (29)-year-old Simoneth Williams of St. Peter’s, St. Kitts. The incident occurred on December 20th, 2024, between 11:30PM and 12AM, on the island main road in New Road, near the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport’s runway fencing.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Ms Williams was struck by a vehicle while walking along the main road. She was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital via ambulance for treatment. Regrettably, she succumbed to her injuries shortly thereafter.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. An investigation into the matter is ongoing and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments.

The RSCNPF extends heartfelt condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this incident.

