Murder Investigation Launched Following Fatal Shooting

An investigation has been launched into the latest shooting homicide that occurred in Hamilton, Nevis, on September 11th, 2024, between the hours 4PM and 5PM.

The incident resulted in the death of thirty-one (31) year-old Lawvington Forbes of Hamilton.

According to the Police, Forbes was accosted and shot multiple times by unknown assailants while sitting in his car outside his home. He was subsequently transported to the Alexandra Hospital via private vehicle where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected several items of evidential value.

The murder toll in the Federation for the 2024 is now 26.

Should anyone have any information concerning this or any other criminal incident, we urge you to contact the nearest Police station, or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.

RSCNPF

