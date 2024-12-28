Local News

MULTIPLE CHARGES LAID AGAINST TREVAL HODGE

Six (6) charges in total have been laid against Treval Hodge of Haynes Smith Village, St. Kitts, by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and His Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department.

On December 23rd, 2024, officers of the RSCNPF’s Anti-Narcotics Unit responded to a report at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport between 6PM and 7PM. Initial investigations revealed that during a routine check of delayed baggage being claimed by Mr Hodge, Customs officers discovered three (3) packages containing green vegetable material suspected to be Cannabis. Mr Hodge was immediately arrested and taken into Police custody along with the suspected contraband. Upon testing, the material was confirmed to be Cannabis.

On December 24th, 2024, Mr Hodge was charged for the offences of Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply, and Importation of Cannabis. Four (4) additional charges were laid against him by the Customs Department, namely Submitting A False Declaration To a Customs Officer; Importation Of Restricted Goods To Wit Cannabis Sativa; Importation Of a Quantity of Cannabis Sativa; and Knowingly Attempting To Fraudulently Evade Customs. All charges were laid at the Basseterre Police Station.

