MULTIPLE CHARGES LAID AGAINST TESHORN BAKER

Teshorn Baker alias “Tupac” of Fig Tree, St. Kitts, age twenty-four (24), has been charged with the Robbery of Keith Dasent; the Attempted Murder of Keston Bradshaw; and the Murder of Akeem Williams. The robbery and the attempted murder were committed on March 18th, 2022, at Fig Tree. Subsequently, the murder of Akeem Williams occurred on October 24th, 2024, in Sandy Point.

Mr Baker’s charges were laid on November 29th, 2024, at the Basseterre Police Station. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends its gratitude to the general public for their invaluable cooperation in resolving these matters.

