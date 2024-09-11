MULTIPLE CHARGES LAID AGAINST DENNY HARRIS

Denny Harris of Lower Prickly Pear Alley, Basseterre, St. Kitts, has been charged with Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Crack/Cocaine, and Possession of Crack/Cocaine with Intent to Supply. The offences were committed on September 7th, 2024.

The charges arise from the execution of a search warrant at Mr Harris’ place of residence on the aforementioned date by officers of the Special Services Unit (SSU) and the Community Safety Response Unit (CSRU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF); the St. Kitts – Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) and the Joint Security Operations Tactical Team (JSOTT). The search led to the recovery of one (1) Ruger pistol with a magazine containing nine (9) matching rounds of ammunition. Additionally, three (3) jars were seized, containing a white substance that was subsequently confirmed to be cocaine.

The charges of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition were laid on September 9th, 2024, and the two drug charges on September 10th, 2024. The RSCNPF is eternally grateful to the general public for their continued cooperation and support as our officers press diligently forward to make our nation and our people safer each day.