MOE COMMISSIONS THE USE OF NEWLY RENOVATED BATHROOMS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, November 15, 2024: A team of officials from the Ministry of Education led by the Minister of Education Hon Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, on Wednesday November 13, visited both the Halliday-Smith Primary School and the Washington Archibald High School (WAHS). The visit to the respective institutions marked the official opening of the renovated bathroom facilities.

Delivering lighthearted remarks, Minister Hanley expressed gratitude and encouraged the students to use the facilities responsibly.

“I also encourage you, the students to take care of the bathroom facilities. Do not play with the handles on the toilet when you are flushing. Do not throw wet toilet papers in the roof or on the walls”, he advised the students of the Halliday-Smith Primary School. “At this time, I would like to thank the contractor Mr. Joey Dean and his team from the Pelican Construction and Development Company for the awesome job that they did. To you the students and teachers, I want to thank you for your patience.”

Mirroring the remarks delivered at the Halliday-Smith Primary School, Minister Hanley shared “I am happy to be here at the Washington Archibald High School as a symbolic representation of our [Ministry of Education] commitment in ensuring that our students’ safety, health and wellbeing is a priority within the ministry. I am happy that we are here today to showcase the work of the contractor, Andy Cassius and Company, and to thank him and his team for ensuring that the Washington Archibald High School gets back one of their bathrooms. I am calling on you to assist us [the institution] in ensuring that the bathrooms are well-kept.

The commission of these two newly renovated bathrooms for student use at the respective institutions echoes the Ministry of Education’s dedication to improving the teaching and learning environment.

-30-