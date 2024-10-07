Local News

MOE CELEBRATES TEACHERS WITH RECEPTION AND INCENTIVES

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, October 7, 2024: Teachers from both public and private sectors, along with Ministry of Education officials and other distinguished guests, gathered at the St. Kitts Marriott Courtyard on Saturday, October 5, to celebrate World Teachers’ Day 2024. The event was held under the theme: “Valuing Teacher Voices.”

Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Education, extended warm World Teachers’ Day greetings and conveyed his appreciation and support for the teachers. 

“I say to you, Happy International World Teachers’ Day 2024. I want to express my sincere thank you to each and every one of you for the work that you have been doing in your classroom and also in your communities. The Ministry of Education continues to be committed in ensuring that we do our best to provide the necessary resources that you need.” 

The Ministry of Education also recognized several teachers with the award “Teacher of the Year” in several categories. 

•          Ms. Raynelle Lord- Public Early Childhood Institutions

•          Ms. Paulet Tuitt – Private Early Childhood Institutions 

•          Mrs. Elder Aroudel – Public Primary Schools 

•          Ms. Nicole Maynard – Public Secondary Schools

•          Ms. Madison Oehlert- Private Schools

•          Mrs. Lavern Collins – Tertiary Institutions 

•          Ms. Laverne Taylor – Special Education Service

The cocktail reception provided a relaxing environment for teachers to unwind and socialize with their peers.

