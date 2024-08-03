MISSING PERSON ALERT – CONSE EDWARDS

Public Assistance Needed

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force seeks your help in locating Mr. Conse Edwards, a resident of Mrs. Stanley’s Elderly Home in Saddler’s.

Name: Conse Edwards

Address: Stanley’s Elderly Home, Saddler’s

Age: 76 years

Height: 6 ft

Build: Slim

Hair: Bald

Last Seen: 6:00 pm, Thursday, August 1, 2024

Mr. Edwards was last seen on the evening of August 1, 2024, around 6:00 pm. He was wearing a long Jean pant and a Royal blue shirt.

If you have seen Mr. Conse Edwards or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the nearest Police Station or call 911 immediately.