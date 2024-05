Police have confirmed that another murder has been recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The latest fatal shooting occurred in the Dorset area on St. Kitts shortly before 11 a.m. today (May 3 2024).

The deceased has been identified as Kejanie Harvey of Parray’s Extension, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts.

Further details on the 12th homicide will be provided as more information becomes available.