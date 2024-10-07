Breaking News

MAN GUNNED DOWN IN NEWCASTLE: INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED

By: Staff Writer

One person is dead after a shooting in the Nisbett Settlement area of Newcastle on Sunday, police said.

The shooting was committed between 10:30PM and 11PM.

Dinzey Llewellyn Ryan was shot multiple times by an armed assailant shortly after exiting his vehicle near his home. 

Ryan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value.

This incident marks the 27th homicide in the Federation for 2024 and the fifth homicide recorded in Nevis.

