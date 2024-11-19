KEYS ROAD FATALITY UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating a road fatality that occurred on November 13th, 2024, in Keys Village, St. Kitts that claimed the life of Joyeclyn Straun of Keys Village. Initial inquiries indicate that while crossing the road, Ms Straun was struck by a vehicle travelling from Basseterre’s direction. She was shortly thereafter transported via ambulance to the Joseph N. France General Hospital where regrettably, she succumbed to her injuries. An investigation into the matter is now in progress and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force expresses heartfelt condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this tragic incident.